Альбом
Постер альбома Vaughan Williams

Vaughan Williams

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Documents  • Музыка мира  • 2009

1

The Wasps: Overture

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

10:02

2

The Wasps: Entr’acte No. 1

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2:57

3

The Wasps: March of the Kitchen Utensils

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3:22

4

The Lark Ascending: The Lark Ascending

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

14:41

5

Fantasia On A Theme By Thomas Tallis: Fantasia On A Theme By Thomas Tallis

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

14:58

6

Fantasia On Greensleeves: Fantasia On Greensleeves

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

4:53

7

English Folk Song Suite: English Folk Song Suite

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

9:56

