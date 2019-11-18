Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Great Christmas Songs

Great Christmas Songs

Various Artists

Retro Music Box  • Поп-музыка  • 2019

1

Jingle Bells

Nat King Cole

2:33

2

White christmas

Elvis Presley

2:27

3

Silent Night, Holy Night

Bing Crosby

2:40

4

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Frank Sinatra

2:36

5

Wrap Yourself in a Christmas Package

Charles Brown

2:15

6

Christmas Night In Harlem

Louis Armstrong

2:37

7

The Star Carol

Peggy Lee

2:41

8

Children Go Where I Send You

Nina Simone

2:54

9

This Year’s Santa Baby

Eartha Kitt

3:15

10

Moonlight In Vermont

Gerry Mulligan

4:05

11

O come all ye faithful

John McCormack

4:06

12

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Judy Garland

2:42

13

The First Noël

Frank Sinatra

2:47

14

Ave Maria

Frank Sinatra

3:25

15

The Christmas Song

Nat King Cole

3:10

16

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Elvis Presley

2:06

17

Oh holy night

Perry Como

3:47

18

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Bing Crosby

2:20

19

Ole Santa

Dinah Washington

2:42

20

The Twelve Days Of Christmas

Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

3:23

