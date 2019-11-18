Great Christmas Songs

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Various Artists
1
Jingle Bells
Nat King Cole
2
White christmas
Elvis Presley
3
Silent Night, Holy Night
Bing Crosby
4
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Frank Sinatra
5
Wrap Yourself in a Christmas Package
Charles Brown
6
Christmas Night In Harlem
Louis Armstrong
7
The Star Carol
Peggy Lee
8
Children Go Where I Send You
Nina Simone
9
This Year’s Santa Baby
Eartha Kitt
10
Moonlight In Vermont
Gerry Mulligan
11
O come all ye faithful
John McCormack
12
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Judy Garland
13
The First Noël
14
Ave Maria
15
The Christmas Song
16
I'll Be Home For Christmas
17
Oh holy night
Perry Como
18
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
19
Ole Santa
Dinah Washington
20
The Twelve Days Of Christmas
Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters