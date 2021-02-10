Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Miracles - George Gershwin Remembered

Miracles - George Gershwin Remembered

Kenny Davern, Danny Moss, George Masso

Nagel Heyer Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Strike Up the Band (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

7:28

2

But Not for Me (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

11:51

3

Summertime (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

6:47

4

Soon (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

7:26

5

Oh, Lady Be Good (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

4:43

6

Somebody Loves Me (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

11:36

7

Porgy and Bess Medley (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

9:05

8

I've Got a Crush on You (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

5:49

9

S'Wonderful (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

11:36

10

Fascinating Rhythm (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

8:17

11

Liza (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

3:47

12

The Half of It, Dearie Blues (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

5:36

13

Who Cares (Live)

George MassoDanny MossKenny Davern

7:25

