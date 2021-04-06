Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz by Candlelight: Romantic Instrumental Lounge, Smooth Jazz Ballads

Jazz by Candlelight: Romantic Instrumental Lounge, Smooth Jazz Ballads

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

Relaxland Rec  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Romantic Zone

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

4:00

2

Red Wine Jazz

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:43

3

Sensual Candlelight

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:10

4

Your Body Language

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:45

5

She Walks Slowly

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:22

6

Rain of Love

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:15

7

Kisses and Caresses

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:36

8

Jazz Touch

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:45

9

The One and Only

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:54

10

Little Crush

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:19

11

Backstage Jazz

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:32

12

Spring Lovers

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:10

13

Forbidden Fruits

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:13

14

Open Sky

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:05

15

Smooth Jazz Space

Smooth Jazz Family Collective

3:34

