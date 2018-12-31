Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Angels of Mourning Silence

Angels of Mourning Silence

13 Candles

13 Candles  • Рок  • 1997

1

The Prayer of Eternal Damnation

 🅴

13 Candles

1:53

2

Join Me in Death

13 Candles

3:08

3

The Hunger Within

13 Candles

3:56

4

Woman of Dark Desires

13 Candles

3:15

5

Siren (Nightingale Mix)

13 Candles

6:22

6

Death Awaits You (Dracula the Undead)

13 Candles

6:06

7

Carmille (Addiction)

13 Candles

4:32

8

Bleed My Emotion

13 Candles

4:27

9

Ghosts

13 Candles

3:33

10

In the Name of Darkness

13 Candles

3:07

11

Ultimatum

13 Candles

3:34

12

Carpathian Moonrise

13 Candles

5:49

13

Between the Darkness and the Light

13 Candles

3:22

