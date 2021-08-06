Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Carry Me Home Dub: A Reggae Tribute To Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson

Carry Me Home Dub: A Reggae Tribute To Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson

The Archives

Montserrat House  • Dub/Reggae  • 2021

1

Home Is Where The Hatred Is (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma Ptah

4:30

2

Rivers Of My Fathers (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahAddis Pablo

6:05

3

Peace Go With You, Brother (As-Salaam-Alaikum) (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma Ptah

4:55

4

It's Your World (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahBrian Jackson

3:37

5

Who'll Pay Reparations on My Soul (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahMustafa Akbar

5:00

6

Song Of The Wind (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma Ptah

4:47

7

Must Be Something (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahBrian Jackson

3:48

8

A Toast To The People (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesRaheem Devaughn

4:39

9

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesKenyatta HillMateo Monk

4:24

10

Cane (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma Ptah

4:30

11

Revolution Disguised As Change (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahMutabaruka

3:46

12

Winter In America (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahBrian Jackson

7:04

1

Home Is Where The Hatred Is (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma Ptah

4:30

2

Rivers Of My Fathers (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahAddis Pablo

6:05

3

Peace Go With You, Brother (As-Salaam-Alaikum) (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma Ptah

4:55

4

It's Your World (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahBrian Jackson

3:37

5

Who'll Pay Reparations on My Soul (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahMustafa Akbar

5:00

6

Song Of The Wind (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma Ptah

4:47

7

Must Be Something (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahBrian Jackson

3:48

8

A Toast To The People (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesRaheem Devaughn

4:39

9

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesKenyatta HillMateo Monk

4:24

10

Cane (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma Ptah

4:30

11

Revolution Disguised As Change (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahMutabaruka

3:46

12

Winter In America (I Grade Dub Mix)

The ArchivesPuma PtahBrian Jackson

7:04

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Carry Me Home: A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson

Carry Me Home: A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson

Постер альбома A Toast to the People

A Toast to the People

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing

There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing

Постер альбома PV Digest #2

PV Digest #2

Постер альбома The Wolven Storm (Priscilla's Song) [From "The Witcher Wild Hunt"]

The Wolven Storm (Priscilla's Song) [From "The Witcher Wild Hunt"]

Постер альбома Elton John

Elton John

Постер альбома Не такая, как все

Не такая, как все

Постер альбома Life With You

Life With You