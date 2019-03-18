Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Show Me

Show Me

Trummy Young

Nagel Heyer Records  • Джаз  • 2019

1

Tin Roof Blues

Trummy Young

4:25

2

Undecided

Trummy Young

3:37

3

Sing 'Em Low (Chantez Les Bas)

Trummy Young

4:50

4

Frog-I-More Rag

Trummy Young

2:27

5

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Trummy Young

3:29

6

Royal Garden Blues

Trummy Young

4:48

7

My Bucket's Got a Hole in It

Trummy Young

5:16

8

The Faithful Hussar

Trummy Young

6:01

9

Memphis Blues

Trummy Young

3:02

10

Twelfth Street Rag

Trummy Young

5:02

11

Squeeze Me

Trummy Young

5:06

12

Muskrat Ramble

Trummy Young

5:39

13

Keepin' out of Mischief Now

Trummy Young

3:21

14

(Back Home Again In) Indiana

Trummy Young

3:56

15

All That Meat and No Potatoes

Trummy Young

5:16

16

Mahogany Hall Stomp

Trummy Young

3:53

17

Someday You'll Be Sorry

Trummy Young

4:26

