Long-Awaited Party

Various Artists
1
Inside the Machines
Michael Bloomquist
2
Let's Go Party
Loic Liatard
3
Quezaco
Nicolas Bennahmias
4
Mysterious
Ken Wank
5
Empty Cup
Nathan Steinke
6
Biscoto
7
Starfound
Andrei Vladulescu
8
I Love You, Love You, Love You
9
Rest Assured
10
Down the River
Mykola Gordeyev
11
Superfly Snooka
12
I Never Knew a Love Like This
13
Sand
Mario Chianello
14
Strange
15
Motivation
Sergei Bagin
16
Summer Night in NYC
17
New Breath
Leonids Lindermans
18
Let the Night Begin
Nick Pirtle
19
New Boy on the Block
20
A New Day
Andrei Mihai Ratiu