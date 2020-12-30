Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома French Night Jazz Bar

French Night Jazz Bar

French Night Jazz

2-Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2020

1

French Night Jazz Bar

French Night Jazz

3:51

2

Flavours

French Night Jazz

3:07

3

Cross Country

French Night Jazz

3:37

4

Strong Coffee And The Morning Papers

French Night Jazz

3:58

5

Car Park Jazz Band

French Night Jazz

3:51

6

Evening Sun

French Night Jazz

4:09

7

Long Ago Lullaby

French Night Jazz

3:48

8

Flowing South

French Night Jazz

3:49

9

Wine and Crackers

French Night Jazz

4:20

10

Forces at Play

French Night Jazz

4:01

11

Jazz Classic Cafe

French Night Jazz

4:08

12

Hot Milk And Even Hotter Jazz

French Night Jazz

3:41

13

Between The Drops

French Night Jazz

3:51

14

Another Cosy Night By The Fire

French Night Jazz

3:50

15

Bitter Beans

French Night Jazz

3:53

16

Perfect Memories Of Paris

French Night Jazz

4:17

17

Smooth French Jazz Cafe

French Night Jazz

2:58

18

Love Paris Jazz

French Night Jazz

4:00

19

Provencial Jazz

French Night Jazz

2:50

20

Classy French Nights

French Night Jazz

4:05

