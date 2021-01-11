Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mindfulness Activities for Kids

Mindfulness Activities for Kids

Various Artists

Blissful Sounds Records  • New Age  • 2021

1

Awakening

Motivation Songs Academy

4:12

2

Calm Emotions

Relaxing Zen Music TherapyChildren Mindfulness Universe

5:32

3

True Sorce of Happiness

Motivation Songs Academy

3:28

4

Internal Journey

Buddhist Meditation Music Set

5:00

5

Sit or Lie Comfortably

Chanting Buddhist WorldChildren Mindfulness Universe

3:47

6

Emotional Balance

Thinking Music World

3:34

7

Wondrous Ecstasy

Buddhist Meditation Music Set

3:45

8

Relaxation Trance

Thinking Music WorldChildren Mindfulness Universe

4:20

9

Just Sounds – Exotic Forest

Namaste Healing Yoga

3:55

10

Deep Strength

Motivation Songs Academy

3:20

11

Soothing Mindfulness

Thinking Music WorldChildren Mindfulness Universe

3:31

12

Insomnia Treatment

Relaxing Zen Music Therapy

4:53

13

Magic of Sound

Serenity Music Relaxation

2:43

14

Ayurveda Treatment

Buddhist Meditation Music SetChildren Mindfulness Universe

4:04

15

Just Breathing

Serenity Music Relaxation

3:55

