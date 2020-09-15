Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Autumn in Jazz Vol.8

Autumn in Jazz Vol.8

Various Artists

Retro Music Box  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Hajji Baba

Nat King Cole

3:05

2

Smile

Nat King Cole

2:51

3

Give Me The Simple Life

Bing Crosby

3:15

4

It's The Talk Of The Town

Bing Crosby

3:15

5

Over The Rainbow

Billy Eckstine

3:15

6

Somehow

Billy Eckstine

3:11

7

Wunderbar

Guy Lombardo

2:28

8

An Old-Fashioned Tree and The Merry Christmas Waltz

Guy Lombardo

5:36

9

By My Side

Bobby Darin

2:30

10

Here I'll Stay

Bobby Darin

2:13

11

You Never Called

Bobby Darin

2:00

12

Three Little Words

Ella Fitzgerald

2:34

13

Who Are You?

Ella Fitzgerald

2:57

14

He Ain't Got Rhythm

Billie Holiday

3:00

15

CRAZY HE CALLS ME

Billie Holiday

3:01

16

Easy Living

Billie Holiday

3:12

17

That Old Black Magic

Glenn Miller

3:00

18

Five Minutes More

Glenn Miller

2:28

19

The Woodchuck Song

Glenn Miller

3:01

20

One More Tomorrow

Glenn Miller

3:10

1

Hajji Baba

Nat King Cole

3:05

2

Smile

Nat King Cole

2:51

3

Give Me The Simple Life

Bing Crosby

3:15

4

It's The Talk Of The Town

Bing Crosby

3:15

5

Over The Rainbow

Billy Eckstine

3:15

6

Somehow

Billy Eckstine

3:11

7

Wunderbar

Guy Lombardo

2:28

8

An Old-Fashioned Tree and The Merry Christmas Waltz

Guy Lombardo

5:36

9

By My Side

Bobby Darin

2:30

10

Here I'll Stay

Bobby Darin

2:13

11

You Never Called

Bobby Darin

2:00

12

Three Little Words

Ella Fitzgerald

2:34

13

Who Are You?

Ella Fitzgerald

2:57

14

He Ain't Got Rhythm

Billie Holiday

3:00

15

CRAZY HE CALLS ME

Billie Holiday

3:01

16

Easy Living

Billie Holiday

3:12

17

That Old Black Magic

Glenn Miller

3:00

18

Five Minutes More

Glenn Miller

2:28

19

The Woodchuck Song

Glenn Miller

3:01

20

One More Tomorrow

Glenn Miller

3:10

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Flame

Flame

ÁARPI
2021
Постер альбома Я живу в этом городе

Я живу в этом городе

Постер альбома Winelight

Winelight

Постер альбома The River Of Health

The River Of Health

Постер альбома The Five Elements

The Five Elements

Постер альбома The Isaac Hayes Movement

The Isaac Hayes Movement