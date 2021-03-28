Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Western City Beats

Western City Beats

Chill & Country

Country Wild Beats Records  • Фолк  • 2021

1

Western City Beats

Chill & Country

4:10

2

Plans (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

4:18

3

He Went To Jared (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:21

4

Find Me Here (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:21

5

Time Is Cold (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:29

6

Yours (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:52

7

Mostly Stoned (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:41

8

Didn't Come Here to Leave (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:54

9

Pretty Hands (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:14

10

It’ll Work Itself Out (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

4:05

11

Get Away With It (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:31

12

The Rest of Our Life (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

4:21

13

Homecoming Queen? (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:25

14

Houston County Sky (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:55

15

Golden Hour (Country Beats)

Chill & Country

3:41

