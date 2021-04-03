Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mystic Celtic Morning | Lazy Sunday Music

Mystic Celtic Morning | Lazy Sunday Music

Fantasy Celtic Music

Celtic World Records  • Фолк/народная  • 2021

1

Snowball Fight

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:12

2

A Quiet Ride in Ireland

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:04

3

The Breath of the Forest

Fantasy Celtic Music

3:57

4

Spa

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:29

5

A Wish

Fantasy Celtic Music

3:52

6

Ethereal Tin Whistle

Fantasy Celtic Music

3:54

7

Song of the Nuns of Chester

Fantasy Celtic Music

5:29

8

The Black Rose

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:11

9

Sanctuary

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:28

10

I Am Goldberry

Fantasy Celtic Music

3:57

11

Celtic Serenity Music

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:28

12

Her Celtic Eyes

Fantasy Celtic Music

3:50

13

Train to Belfast

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:35

14

An Irish Rose

Fantasy Celtic Music

3:59

15

Sheep the Snow

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:44

16

Irish Days

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:22

17

We Will Go Home

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:51

18

The Parting Glass

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:44

19

Far Beyond Yon Mountain

Fantasy Celtic Music

4:32

