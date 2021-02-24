Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Smooth Saxophone Jazz Vol. 4

Smooth Saxophone Jazz Vol. 4

Smooth Saxophone

2-Jazz Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Improvised

Smooth Saxophone

4:28

2

Gentle Saxophone Jazz

Smooth Saxophone

4:21

3

All Is in One Line

Smooth Saxophone

4:08

4

Honeysuckle

Smooth Saxophone

4:16

5

Chill, Smile, Feel It

Smooth Saxophone

4:38

6

Like Them Too

Smooth Saxophone

4:01

7

Fools All Rush In

Smooth Saxophone

4:20

8

Pure Feelings

Smooth Saxophone

3:43

9

Saxophone Playlist Jazz

Smooth Saxophone

3:49

10

Happy about That

Smooth Saxophone

4:33

11

Curious Jazz Saxophone

Smooth Saxophone

3:10

12

Theme For Evening

Smooth Saxophone

3:41

13

Comfortable Relax Jazz

Smooth Saxophone

4:03

14

Only for You

Smooth Saxophone

3:04

15

Longer Then the Tide

Smooth Saxophone

3:22

16

Sax Cafe

Smooth Saxophone

4:21

17

Feeling the Soul in the Sax

Smooth Saxophone

4:21

18

Day & Night

Smooth Saxophone

4:17

19

From the Background

Smooth Saxophone

4:24

