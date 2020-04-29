Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Coffee Stories

Coffee Stories

Sophie Mellow

Pure Jazz Entertainment  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Morning in the City

Sophie Mellow

3:35

2

My Pleasure

Sophie Mellow

2:57

3

Meet with Friends

Sophie Mellow

3:37

4

Espresso Time

Sophie Mellow

3:42

5

Something Special

Sophie Mellow

5:33

6

Sax Song

Sophie Mellow

3:23

7

Little Dilemmas

Sophie Mellow

3:54

8

Sunset

Sophie Mellow

3:02

9

Coffee Please

Sophie Mellow

3:04

10

Private Space

Sophie Mellow

3:30

11

Smile All Day

Sophie Mellow

3:02

12

Waiting for You

Sophie Mellow

5:33

13

No Trouble

Sophie Mellow

3:09

14

Old Postcard

Sophie Mellow

3:54

15

About Life

Sophie Mellow

3:07

