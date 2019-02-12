Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Saxophone: Buenos Días Jazz

Saxophone: Buenos Días Jazz

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

Jazz Instrumental Flow  • Джаз  • 2019

1

Saxophone: Buenos Días Jazz

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:35

2

Jazz Days Relax

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:37

3

Bossa Lazy Moments

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:25

4

Sax Rhythms

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

4:01

5

Beach Cafe Love

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:01

6

Soothing Nights

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:32

7

Glass of Wine

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:19

8

Retro Background Jazz

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:44

9

Edge of Entertainment

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:25

10

Fun Everywhere

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:21

11

Keep a Secret

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:10

12

Seductive Touch

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

4:01

13

Funky Good Mood

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:34

14

Summer of Sax

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:23

15

Early Sunset

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:52

16

Waiting for You

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

2:53

17

Saxophone Slow Vibrations

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:31

18

Good Morning

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

4:03

19

Breakfast with My Love

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:10

20

Positive Emotions

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:08

21

Sensual Kiss

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:26

22

Ballad & Relaxing Coffee

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:19

23

Sentimental Flow

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

4:54

24

Fall in Love

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:06

25

Restaurant Jazz

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

4:00

26

Listen to This Sexy Melody

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:34

27

Cocktail Party

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:34

28

Happy Soul Jazz

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:41

29

Bossa Expression

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

4:36

30

Passion of Romance

Instrumental Relax Jazz Club

3:20

