This is COUNTRY

Country Melodies
1
Hard Time with the Truth
2
Always Gonna Love You
3
Asking For A Friend
4
Written in the Sand
5
Other Girl
6
Brighter Shade of Blue
7
Ridin’ Roads
8
What If I Never Get Over You
9
Had Me By Halftime
10
Kiss Somebody
11
Call It Dreaming
12
More Than One Year
13
Make Me Want To
14
Stay With Me
15
Diamonds or Twine
16
The Night We Met
17
Heartache Off My Back
18
What You See Is What You Get
