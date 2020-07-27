Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tony Bennett - Platinum Selection

Tony Bennett - Platinum Selection

Tony Bennett

Retro Music Box  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

Because Of You

Tony Bennett

2:56

2

The Boulevard Of Broken Dreams

Tony Bennett

2:55

3

Blue Velvet

Tony Bennett

3:00

4

Cold Cold Heart

Tony Bennett

2:37

5

I Won’t Cry Anymore

Tony Bennett

2:42

6

Solitaire

Tony Bennett

3:12

7

Have A Good Time

Tony Bennett

3:06

8

Here In My Heart

Tony Bennett

2:48

9

Anywhere I Wander

Tony Bennett

2:48

10

Somewhere Along The Way

 🅴

Tony Bennett

2:53

11

Rags To Riches

Tony Bennett

2:48

12

Cinnamon Sinner

Tony Bennett

3:01

13

Stranger In Paradise

Tony Bennett

3:03

14

Close Your Eyes

Tony Bennett

1:52

15

Come Next Spring

Tony Bennett

2:37

16

Happiness Street

 🅴

Tony Bennett

2:13

17

Just In Time

Tony Bennett

2:33

18

The Autumn Waltz

Tony Bennett

3:06

19

Firefly

Tony Bennett

1:57

20

No One Will Ever Know

Tony Bennett

2:51

