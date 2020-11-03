Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best Vintage Selection - Michel Magne

The Best Vintage Selection - Michel Magne

Michel Magne

Retro Music Box  • Инструментальная  • 2020

1

Larmes En Saule Pleureur

Michel Magne

2:41

2

Mémoire d'un Trou

Michel Magne

2:44

3

Mon homme

Michel Magne

2:32

4

Mon Paris

Michel Magne

0:48

5

Sur les quais du vieux Paris

Michel Magne

1:15

6

A Paris

Michel Magne

1:13

7

L'âme des poêtes

Michel Magne

1:58

8

Mademoiselle de Paris

Michel Magne

1:59

9

Padam-padam

Michel Magne

1:34

1

Larmes En Saule Pleureur

Michel Magne

2:41

2

Mémoire d'un Trou

Michel Magne

2:44

3

Mon homme

Michel Magne

2:32

4

Mon Paris

Michel Magne

0:48

5

Sur les quais du vieux Paris

Michel Magne

1:15

6

A Paris

Michel Magne

1:13

7

L'âme des poêtes

Michel Magne

1:58

8

Mademoiselle de Paris

Michel Magne

1:59

9

Padam-padam

Michel Magne

1:34

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Michel Magne - Vintage Sounds

Michel Magne - Vintage Sounds

Постер альбома Polars

Polars

Постер альбома Drames

Drames

Постер альбома All the best

All the best

Постер альбома All the best

All the best

Постер альбома Michel Magne - "Mon Paris !"

Michel Magne - "Mon Paris !"

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Collection of James Bond Movie Music

Collection of James Bond Movie Music

Постер альбома Circle of Life (From "the Lion King ")

Circle of Life (From "the Lion King ")

Постер альбома James Bond 50th Anniversary

James Bond 50th Anniversary

Постер альбома The Best of Burt Bacharacu

The Best of Burt Bacharacu

Постер альбома Sing Hunchback of Notre Dame and Oliver and Company (Karaoke Performance Tracks)

Sing Hunchback of Notre Dame and Oliver and Company (Karaoke Performance Tracks)

Постер альбома Karaoke Hits from 1994, Vol. 2

Karaoke Hits from 1994, Vol. 2