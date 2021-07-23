I Am of Ireland / Yeats in Song

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I Am of Ireland
Cathy JordanSeamie O'Dowd
2
He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven
John Doyle
3
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Christine Collister
4
He Tells of the Perfect Beauty
Dave CurleyCillian Vallely
5
The Falling of the Leaves
Eleanor ShanleyKevin Burke
6
The Wild Swans at Coole
Fergal McAloon
7
Brown Penny
Jackie Oates
8
The Song of Wandering Aengus
Seamie O'Dowd
9
The Two Trees
Christine CollisterKevin Burke
10
The Folly of Being Comforted
Mick McAuley
11
The Pity of Love
Ashley Davis
12
Faery Song (from The Land Of Heart's Desire)
Cathy JordanKevin BurkeSeamie O'Dowd
13
When You Are Old
14
An Irish Airman Foresees His Death
John DoyleCillian Vallely
15
The White Birds
16
The Lover Tells Of the Rose in His Heart
17
The Mask
18
The Ballad of the Foxhunter
Fergal McAloonSeamie O'Dowd
19
September 1913
20
The Cradle Song
21
Never Give All the Heart
Dave Curley
22
Ephemera
Brid O'Riordan
23
He Tells of a Valley Full of Lovers
24
The Fiddler Of Dooney