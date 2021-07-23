Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома I Am of Ireland / Yeats in Song

I Am of Ireland / Yeats in Song

Various Artists

Merrow Records  • Фолк/народная  • 2021

1

I Am of Ireland

Cathy JordanSeamie O'Dowd

3:01

2

He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven

John Doyle

2:21

3

The Lake Isle of Innisfree

Christine Collister

2:37

4

He Tells of the Perfect Beauty

Dave CurleyCillian Vallely

3:31

5

The Falling of the Leaves

Eleanor ShanleyKevin Burke

2:30

6

The Wild Swans at Coole

Fergal McAloon

3:15

7

Brown Penny

Jackie Oates

2:17

8

The Song of Wandering Aengus

Seamie O'Dowd

3:28

9

The Two Trees

Christine CollisterKevin Burke

3:40

10

The Folly of Being Comforted

Mick McAuley

3:15

11

The Pity of Love

Ashley Davis

2:25

12

Faery Song (from The Land Of Heart's Desire)

Cathy JordanKevin BurkeSeamie O'Dowd

2:54

13

When You Are Old

Fergal McAloon

2:35

14

An Irish Airman Foresees His Death

John DoyleCillian Vallely

3:23

15

The White Birds

Jackie Oates

2:50

16

The Lover Tells Of the Rose in His Heart

Mick McAuley

3:18

17

The Mask

Christine Collister

2:31

18

The Ballad of the Foxhunter

Fergal McAloonSeamie O'Dowd

3:17

19

September 1913

John DoyleCillian Vallely

3:41

20

The Cradle Song

Jackie Oates

1:31

21

Never Give All the Heart

Dave Curley

2:01

22

Ephemera

Brid O'Riordan

3:23

23

He Tells of a Valley Full of Lovers

Fergal McAloonSeamie O'Dowd

2:58

24

The Fiddler Of Dooney

Seamie O'Dowd

2:18

1

I Am of Ireland

Cathy JordanSeamie O'Dowd

3:01

2

He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven

John Doyle

2:21

3

The Lake Isle of Innisfree

Christine Collister

2:37

4

He Tells of the Perfect Beauty

Dave CurleyCillian Vallely

3:31

5

The Falling of the Leaves

Eleanor ShanleyKevin Burke

2:30

6

The Wild Swans at Coole

Fergal McAloon

3:15

7

Brown Penny

Jackie Oates

2:17

8

The Song of Wandering Aengus

Seamie O'Dowd

3:28

9

The Two Trees

Christine CollisterKevin Burke

3:40

10

The Folly of Being Comforted

Mick McAuley

3:15

11

The Pity of Love

Ashley Davis

2:25

12

Faery Song (from The Land Of Heart's Desire)

Cathy JordanKevin BurkeSeamie O'Dowd

2:54

13

When You Are Old

Fergal McAloon

2:35

14

An Irish Airman Foresees His Death

John DoyleCillian Vallely

3:23

15

The White Birds

Jackie Oates

2:50

16

The Lover Tells Of the Rose in His Heart

Mick McAuley

3:18

17

The Mask

Christine Collister

2:31

18

The Ballad of the Foxhunter

Fergal McAloonSeamie O'Dowd

3:17

19

September 1913

John DoyleCillian Vallely

3:41

20

The Cradle Song

Jackie Oates

1:31

21

Never Give All the Heart

Dave Curley

2:01

22

Ephemera

Brid O'Riordan

3:23

23

He Tells of a Valley Full of Lovers

Fergal McAloonSeamie O'Dowd

2:58

24

The Fiddler Of Dooney

Seamie O'Dowd

2:18