Альбом
Постер альбома Smile & Relax: Lazy Time with Chill Out Music. Mellow Instrumental Collection for Restful Moments

Smile & Relax: Lazy Time with Chill Out Music. Mellow Instrumental Collection for Restful Moments

Chill Music Universe

Relaxland Rec  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Wonderful Chill Jazz

Chill Music Universe

3:58

2

Chillage Sounds

Chill Music Universe

3:20

3

Slow & Mellow

Chill Music Universe

3:56

4

Close Your Eyes and Rest

Chill Music Universe

3:35

5

Weekend Laziness

Chill Music Universe

3:31

6

Relaxing Jazz Delights

Chill Music Universe

3:06

7

Pad & Drums

Chill Music Universe

3:24

8

Evening Jazz

Chill Music Universe

3:07

9

Sounds in Silence

Chill Music Universe

4:15

10

No Worries, No Problems

Chill Music Universe

3:16

11

Just Unwind

Chill Music Universe

3:44

12

With a Glass of Wine

Chill Music Universe

3:30

13

Lazy Chill Day

Chill Music Universe

3:15

14

Spring Jazz Time

Chill Music Universe

3:19

15

Pretty Sunset

Chill Music Universe

3:39

