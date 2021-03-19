Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memphis Slim - Gold Collection

Memphis Slim - Gold Collection

Memphis Slim

Retro Music Box  • Грустно  • 2021

1

Gotta Find My Baby

Memphis Slim

2:17

2

Beer Drinking Woman

Memphis Slim

3:19

3

Blue And Disgusted

Memphis Slim

2:31

4

Blue And Lonesome

Memphis Slim

3:08

5

Dont Think You're Smart

Memphis Slim

3:34

6

Empty Room Blues

Memphis Slim

2:44

7

Lend Me Your Love

Memphis Slim

3:09

8

Grinder Man Blues (Alternate)

Memphis Slim

2:53

9

Wish Me Well

Memphis Slim

2:11

10

Mother Earth

Memphis Slim

3:28

11

Sassy Mae

Memphis Slim

2:42

12

Steppin' Out

Memphis Slim

3:06

13

Stewball

Memphis Slim

3:36

14

The Come Back

Memphis Slim

2:16

15

Whiskey and Gin Blues

Memphis Slim

2:45

