Альбом
Постер альбома Noises of the City for Relief and Relax

Noises of the City for Relief and Relax

City Soundscapes

Filip Szyszkowski  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

Town Easeful Noise

People Town Ambient

1:06

2

People Noises in Town

People Town Ambient

1:06

3

Serene Sounds of the City

People Town Ambient

1:04

4

Looped No Fade Noises City

People Town Ambient

1:04

5

Town Noisy Tones

People Town Ambient

1:05

6

Soft City Urbanization Sounds

Placid City Noises

1:05

7

Clear Mind City Din

Placid City Noises

1:02

8

Racket City Soughs

Placid City Noises

1:04

9

City Town Placid Mind Noises

Placid City Noises

1:04

10

Town Streets Sounds for Relief

Placid City Noises

1:05

11

City Sounds Smooth Relief

Likable City Relief Noises

1:04

12

Likable City Noise

Likable City Relief Noises

1:04

13

Soft City Urban Noise Sounds

Likable City Relief Noises

1:05

14

Calming Sounds of the City People

Likable City Relief Noises

1:07

15

Cars Racket in the City Sounds

Likable City Relief Noises

1:04

16

Enjoyable Soft City Sounds

Likable Town Noises

1:06

17

Enjoyful Soft Town Sounds

Likable Town Noises

1:04

18

City Traffic Cars and People

Likable Town Noises

1:03

19

Many People Civic Sounds

Likable Town Noises

1:04

20

Urban People Noises

Likable Town Noises

1:04

