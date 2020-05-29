Jazz Moods for Everyday: Delicate Bossa Nova for Cafe, Restaurant, Relax at Home & Nice Time

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Soul Bossa Nova
Morning Jazz Background Club
2
Positive Feelings
Jazz Instrumental Relax Center
3
Summer Rhythms
Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient
4
Dancing with You
Restaurant Background Music Academy
5
Sunday Mood
Soft Jazz Mood
6
Sweet Champagne
Amazing Chill Out Jazz Paradise
7
Feel the Vibes
Good Morning Jazz Academy
8
Chill Jazz Mood
Coffee Lounge Collection
9
Perfect Midnight
Late Night Music Paradise
10
Deep Vibes
Relaxar Piano Musicas Coleção
11
Feel Atmosphere
Instrumental Jazz Música Ambiental
12
Summer Dreams
Jazz Douce Musique D'ambiance
13
Bossanova
La Musique de Jazz de Détente
14
Charming and Soft
Jazz Lounge Zone
15
Pleasant Things
Home Music Paradise