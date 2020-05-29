Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz Moods for Everyday: Delicate Bossa Nova for Cafe, Restaurant, Relax at Home & Nice Time

Jazz Moods for Everyday: Delicate Bossa Nova for Cafe, Restaurant, Relax at Home & Nice Time

Various Artists

Café Lounge Jazz Performance  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Soul Bossa Nova

Morning Jazz Background Club

3:23

2

Positive Feelings

Jazz Instrumental Relax Center

3:30

3

Summer Rhythms

Instrumental Jazz Music Ambient

3:23

4

Dancing with You

Restaurant Background Music Academy

3:29

5

Sunday Mood

Soft Jazz Mood

3:39

6

Sweet Champagne

Amazing Chill Out Jazz Paradise

3:30

7

Feel the Vibes

Good Morning Jazz Academy

3:38

8

Chill Jazz Mood

Coffee Lounge Collection

3:22

9

Perfect Midnight

Late Night Music Paradise

3:23

10

Deep Vibes

Relaxar Piano Musicas Coleção

3:29

11

Feel Atmosphere

Instrumental Jazz Música Ambiental

3:33

12

Summer Dreams

Jazz Douce Musique D'ambiance

3:22

13

Bossanova

La Musique de Jazz de Détente

3:23

14

Charming and Soft

Jazz Lounge Zone

3:24

15

Pleasant Things

Home Music Paradise

3:53

