Альбом
Постер альбома Siberian Shamanism - Shamanic Drumming Music

Siberian Shamanism - Shamanic Drumming Music

Shamanic World

New Age Three Records  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Siberian Shamanism

Shamanic World

4:17

2

Shamanic Ambient

Shamanic World

4:01

3

Native Stories - Rain Sounds

Shamanic World

4:01

4

Aboriginal

Shamanic World

3:13

5

Dance of Celebration

Shamanic World

4:33

6

Bliss from Stars, Waves Sound

Shamanic World

3:29

7

Sleep Spell (with Forest Sound)

Shamanic World

3:45

8

Sacred River

Shamanic World

2:41

9

The Great Shaman, Canyon Sound

Shamanic World

4:17

10

Native Warrior

Shamanic World

4:01

11

Totem Poles

Shamanic World

4:01

12

Flowing Spirit in the Air

Shamanic World

3:13

13

Native Trance

Shamanic World

4:33

14

Discovery

Shamanic World

3:29

15

Wolf Companion - Rain Sound

Shamanic World

3:45

16

Shadows

Shamanic World

2:41

17

Moon Visions

Shamanic World

2:57

18

Dancing With the Wolvs

Shamanic World

2:25

