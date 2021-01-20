Слушатели
Barbara McNair
1
Always True to You in My Fashion
2
Bobby
3
Flipped Over You
4
A Lover's Prayer
5
And This Is My Beloved
6
Goin' Steady with the Moon
7
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands
8
Hello Young Lovers
9
I Feel a Feeling
10
Go to Sleep, Go to Sleep…
11
I've Got a Crush on You
12
If I Were a Bell
13
Indiscreet
14
Love Is a Simple Thing
15
Alone Together
16
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
17
Old Devil Moon
18
See If I Care
19
Till There Was You
20
Walz Me Around
21
Whatever Lola Wants
22
Steam Heat
23
Telephone Conversation
24
The Party's Over
25
Too Late the Spring
Barbara McNair - Vintage Sounds
Until It's Time For You To Go
All the Best
Barbara McNair - Gold Collection
Barbara McNair - Platinum Selection
