Альбом
Постер альбома Barbara McNair - Gold Collection

Barbara McNair - Gold Collection

Barbara McNair

Retro Music Box  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Always True to You in My Fashion

Barbara McNair

3:11

2

Bobby

Barbara McNair

2:03

3

Flipped Over You

Barbara McNair

2:01

4

A Lover's Prayer

Barbara McNair

2:18

5

And This Is My Beloved

Barbara McNair

2:53

6

Goin' Steady with the Moon

Barbara McNair

2:44

7

He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

Barbara McNair

2:00

8

Hello Young Lovers

Barbara McNair

3:43

9

I Feel a Feeling

Barbara McNair

2:17

10

Go to Sleep, Go to Sleep…

Barbara McNair

2:38

11

I've Got a Crush on You

Barbara McNair

3:00

12

If I Were a Bell

Barbara McNair

2:44

13

Indiscreet

Barbara McNair

2:42

14

Love Is a Simple Thing

Barbara McNair

2:05

15

Alone Together

Barbara McNair

3:41

16

My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Barbara McNair

2:01

17

Old Devil Moon

Barbara McNair

1:57

18

See If I Care

Barbara McNair

2:35

19

Till There Was You

Barbara McNair

2:54

20

Walz Me Around

Barbara McNair

2:29

21

Whatever Lola Wants

Barbara McNair

2:23

22

Steam Heat

Barbara McNair

2:42

23

Telephone Conversation

Barbara McNair

2:21

24

The Party's Over

Barbara McNair

3:25

25

Too Late the Spring

Barbara McNair

2:19

