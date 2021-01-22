Guy Lombardo - Gold Collection

Слушатели
Guy Lombardo
1
An Old-Fashioned Tree and The Merry Christmas Waltz
2
Anniversary Song
3
Dearie
4
Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)
5
The Gypsy
6
Wunderbar
7
Everywhere You Go
8
Get Out Those Old Records
9
Goodnight Sweetheart
10
Frosty The Snowman
11
Harbor Lights
12
My Lily And My Rose
13
The Cafe Mozart Waltz
14
Humoresque
15
Speak Low
16
Managua, Nicaragua
17
Third Man Theme
18
Penny Serenade
19
Seems Like Old Times
20
Boo-Hoo
Movie Songs
Arrows in the Gale
Under The Christmas Tree
St. Nicholas - For Young Folks
I'm Looking for an Angel
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
