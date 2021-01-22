Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Guy Lombardo - Gold Collection

Guy Lombardo - Gold Collection

Guy Lombardo

Retro Music Box  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

An Old-Fashioned Tree and The Merry Christmas Waltz

Guy Lombardo

5:36

2

Anniversary Song

Guy Lombardo

3:18

3

Dearie

Guy Lombardo

3:15

4

Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)

Guy Lombardo

3:18

5

The Gypsy

Guy Lombardo

3:12

6

Wunderbar

Guy Lombardo

2:28

7

Everywhere You Go

Guy Lombardo

3:10

8

Get Out Those Old Records

Guy Lombardo

2:15

9

Goodnight Sweetheart

Guy Lombardo

3:16

10

Frosty The Snowman

Guy Lombardo

2:30

11

Harbor Lights

Guy Lombardo

2:58

12

My Lily And My Rose

Guy Lombardo

2:38

13

The Cafe Mozart Waltz

Guy Lombardo

2:43

14

Humoresque

Guy Lombardo

2:25

15

Speak Low

Guy Lombardo

2:47

16

Managua, Nicaragua

Guy Lombardo

3:05

17

Third Man Theme

Guy Lombardo

2:55

18

Penny Serenade

Guy Lombardo

2:53

19

Seems Like Old Times

Guy Lombardo

2:56

20

Boo-Hoo

Guy Lombardo

3:04

