Альбом
Постер альбома Passionate Chill Jazz Session - Night Bar Background Music

Passionate Chill Jazz Session - Night Bar Background Music

Chillout Jazz Master

Relaxland Rec  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Sunny Jazz

Chillout Jazz Master

3:41

2

Ambience Wake Up

Chillout Jazz Master

3:10

3

Lovely Evening

Chillout Jazz Master

3:12

4

Charming Night

Chillout Jazz Master

3:09

5

Something Smooth and Mellow

Chillout Jazz Master

3:37

6

Soft Melancholy

Chillout Jazz Master

3:37

7

Enjoyable Moments

Chillout Jazz Master

3:18

8

Dreaming Cocktails

Chillout Jazz Master

3:11

9

Charming Dawn

Chillout Jazz Master

3:16

10

Chillout Mood Set

Chillout Jazz Master

2:55

11

Jazz Chill Vibes

Chillout Jazz Master

3:03

12

Sweet Atmospheric Waltz

Chillout Jazz Master

3:18

13

Essence of Positivity

Chillout Jazz Master

3:31

14

Firmly Feelings

Chillout Jazz Master

3:43

15

Passion Joy

Chillout Jazz Master

3:12

