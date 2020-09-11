Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Weekend in Harmony: Soothing Pop Easy Listening Mix

Weekend in Harmony: Soothing Pop Easy Listening Mix

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2020

1

Waiting

Nemanja Mitrasevic

2:56

2

Different Stories

Francis V

2:25

3

Smooth Blend

Kevin Dupont

4:20

4

Shampoos

Serge Ozeryan

2:11

5

Funny Day

Sashqxxx

1:59

6

Waiting so Long

Rick Hale

4:33

7

Inspired

Tim Brown

2:24

8

Chill Out

Assai

2:09

9

Soft Touch

Giulio Fazio

2:22

10

Pretty Sunshine

Suchitra Lata

3:06

11

Easy Life

Jerome Chauvel

2:41

12

My Blue World

Olivier Olsen

2:35

13

Life Is Beautiful

Diamond City

3:19

14

In the Winner's Circle

Adagio Music

2:27

15

Wonder

Ari Nigam

1:56

16

Touching Hearts

Anthony Alleeson

2:21

17

Wandering Among the Clouds

Antoine Laugier

3:17

18

Sunset Beach

Amazing Music

1:25

19

Evening Windows. Smooth Bossa Nova

Alexey Kaleynikov

2:47

20

At Last

Alex Olivan

4:02

