Альбом
Постер альбома Jeri Southern - Platinum Selection

Jeri Southern - Platinum Selection

Jeri Southern

Retro Music Box  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Down With Love

Jeri Southern

3:14

2

Crazy He Calls Me

Jeri Southern

3:49

3

Lazy Bones

Jeri Southern

3:08

4

Who Wants to Fall in Love

Jeri Southern

3:17

5

Then I'll Be Tired of You

Jeri Southern

3:50

6

Ridin' High

Jeri Southern

2:24

7

Because He Reminds Me of You

Jeri Southern

3:16

8

Porgy

Jeri Southern

3:37

9

Are These Really Mine

Jeri Southern

3:43

10

Insn't This a Lovely Day

Jeri Southern

3:01

11

Warm Kiss

Jeri Southern

2:58

12

I like The Likes of You

Jeri Southern

2:55

13

Music, Maestro, Please

Jeri Southern

3:11

14

Robins and Roses

Jeri Southern

2:07

15

Without a World of Warning

Jeri Southern

3:19

16

Ungrateful Heart

Jeri Southern

3:21

17

The Things I Love

Jeri Southern

3:56

18

Where Or When

Jeri Southern

3:51

19

Until The Real Thing Comes Along

Jeri Southern

4:28

20

Shake Down The Stars

Jeri Southern

2:24

21

Have You Forgotten So Soon

Jeri Southern

3:43

22

When the Sun Comes Out

Jeri Southern

2:59

23

Isn't It Romantic

Jeri Southern

3:00

24

Two Sleepy People

Jeri Southern

3:14

