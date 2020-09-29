Jeri Southern - Platinum Selection

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jeri Southern
1
Down With Love
2
Crazy He Calls Me
3
Lazy Bones
4
Who Wants to Fall in Love
5
Then I'll Be Tired of You
6
Ridin' High
7
Because He Reminds Me of You
8
Porgy
9
Are These Really Mine
10
Insn't This a Lovely Day
11
Warm Kiss
12
I like The Likes of You
13
Music, Maestro, Please
14
Robins and Roses
15
Without a World of Warning
16
Ungrateful Heart
17
The Things I Love
18
Where Or When
19
Until The Real Thing Comes Along
20
Shake Down The Stars
21
Have You Forgotten So Soon
22
When the Sun Comes Out
23
Isn't It Romantic
24
Two Sleepy People
The Southern Style
Southern Hospitality
You Better Go Now
Southern Breeze
Jeri Southern - Vintage Sounds
The Remasters
Показать ещё