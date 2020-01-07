Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома New Day in Texas

New Day in Texas

Various Artists

Rehegoo AS Records  • Фолк  • 2020

1

Coastlines

Mark Krurnowski

3:32

2

New Folk Journey

Stefano Fucili

1:55

3

Florida State Line

Maverick Floyd

2:40

4

Just Because I Can't Have You

Larry Warren

3:41

5

Straight Line

Robert Dellaposta

2:13

6

Game On

Joe McGowan

3:28

7

Tumble Weeds

Brian Nelson

2:36

8

Playing with Paisley

Tom Gene

1:58

9

The Road Home

Richard Hughes

2:17

10

I Got You Where You Want Me

Robert Dellaposta

2:03

11

Climb This Hill

Maverick Floyd

3:00

12

I Can't Imagine

Larry Warren

4:02

13

Bonfire

Above Envy

2:50

14

Country Rock

Bobby Cole

1:30

15

Angels Playground

Karmic Kick

3:32

16

Clueless

Robert Dellaposta

3:17

17

Whole Lotta Woman

Leon Ayers, Jr.

1:53

18

Cherish

Jive Ass Sleepers

1:37

19

Swamp Water

Leon Ayers, Jr.

2:00

20

The Only Show in Town

John Lee Sanders

4:28

21

Mistake

Alexpaul

2:09

