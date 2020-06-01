Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bluegrass vol. 1

Bluegrass vol. 1

Bluegrass Club

Grass & Blues Records  • Фолк  • 2020

1

Where You Are

Bluegrass Club

3:41

2

Back Home

Bluegrass Club

4:00

3

You’re In It

Bluegrass Club

3:52

4

Let the Rain Come Down

Bluegrass Club

4:01

5

Positive Attitude

Bluegrass Club

4:19

6

Burning Down

Bluegrass Club

3:46

7

Road Less Traveled

Bluegrass Club

4:11

8

Written in the Sand

Bluegrass Club

3:51

9

Lose It

Bluegrass Club

3:58

10

Broken Halos

Bluegrass Club

4:24

11

One Man Band

Bluegrass Club

4:05

12

The Trouble with Wanting

Bluegrass Club

3:52

13

Every Little Thing

Bluegrass Club

3:52

14

Lowdown & Lonesome

Bluegrass Club

3:54

15

Now You Know

Bluegrass Club

4:17

16

We Were

Bluegrass Club

3:54

17

Closer To You

Bluegrass Club

3:32

18

Miles Away

Bluegrass Club

4:19

19

Heartache Medication

Bluegrass Club

3:49

20

Nothing Like You

Bluegrass Club

3:58

21

Wagon Wheel

Bluegrass Club

4:19

