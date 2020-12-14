Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Winter Jazz

Winter Jazz

Jazz Audiophile

Silver Jazz Project  • Джаз  • 2020

1

Winter Jazz

Jazz Audiophile

4:11

2

Jazz for Winter

Jazz Audiophile

3:32

3

Always Be My Sides

Jazz Audiophile

4:32

4

Polish Shoes

Jazz Audiophile

3:51

5

Promise

Jazz Audiophile

4:07

6

Keep Looking at the Door

Jazz Audiophile

3:25

7

Crisp Blue Skies

Jazz Audiophile

3:36

8

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Jazz Audiophile

3:18

9

Lounge Jazz Lounging

Jazz Audiophile

3:39

10

Good Mood Music for Winter Mornings

Jazz Audiophile

3:39

11

Jazz for Quiet Evenings

Jazz Audiophile

3:18

12

Send Me Your Love for Christmas

Jazz Audiophile

3:53

13

How Deep Is the Ocean?

Jazz Audiophile

4:11

14

My Favorite Things

Jazz Audiophile

3:40

15

Composition

Jazz Audiophile

3:31

16

Infatuation

Jazz Audiophile

3:48

