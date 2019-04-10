Dinner Classics: Classical Music for a Dinner Party

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Tre pezzi per violino e violoncello no. 3 in d major for violin and cello
Claudio Gizzi
2
Girondeau
Fabio Borgazzi
3
Diferencias
Bruno Battisti D'amario
4
Adagio in re
5
Terre del fuoco
Anna Boselli
6
Furlanetta
7
Minuetto
Anonimo
8
Suite 3
Giovanni PecchioliClaudio Teobaldelli
9
String quartet in d major: i. Allegro
The Image Orchestra
10
Quinta sonata a doi
Dario Castello
11
Cantus planus
12
Sarabande
The Great Voice of Montserrat Caballé - Italian Opera Arias & Duets
Shchedrik
Les airs que nous chantions (Mono Version)
London Swings, Vol. 9 (The Golden Age of British Dance Bands)
London Swings, Vol. 12 (The Golden Age of British Dance Bands)
The Very Best Of
