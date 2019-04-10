Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Dinner Classics: Classical Music for a Dinner Party

Dinner Classics: Classical Music for a Dinner Party

Various Artists

Smoothnotes  • Классическая музыка  • 2019

1

Tre pezzi per violino e violoncello no. 3 in d major for violin and cello

Claudio Gizzi

3:08

2

Girondeau

Fabio Borgazzi

2:07

3

Diferencias

Bruno Battisti D'amario

3:40

4

Adagio in re

Fabio Borgazzi

3:31

5

Terre del fuoco

Anna Boselli

2:47

6

Furlanetta

Fabio Borgazzi

2:44

7

Minuetto

Anonimo

1:21

8

Suite 3

Giovanni PecchioliClaudio Teobaldelli

10:20

9

String quartet in d major: i. Allegro

The Image Orchestra

3:08

10

Quinta sonata a doi

Dario Castello

5:38

11

Cantus planus

Fabio Borgazzi

3:02

12

Sarabande

Bruno Battisti D'amario

3:09

