Альбом
Постер альбома Platinum Selection

Platinum Selection

The Five Satins

Retro Music Box  • Грустно  • 2020

1

In The Still Of The Nite

The Five Satins

3:01

2

To The Aisle

The Five Satins

2:44

3

The Masquerade Is Over

The Five Satins

2:43

4

I'll Be Seeing You

 🅴

The Five Satins

2:46

5

Shadows

 🅴

The Five Satins

2:39

6

The Jones Girl

The Five Satins

2:00

7

These Foolish Things

The Five Satins

2:55

8

Wishing Ring

The Five Satins

2:35

9

Miss Fine

The Five Satins

2:27

10

Memories of Days Gone Bye

The Five Satins

4:35

11

A Million To One

The Five Satins

2:30

12

Again

The Five Satins

2:15

13

Love With No Love In Return

The Five Satins

2:30

