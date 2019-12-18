Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома All The Best

All The Best

Duke Ellington

Retro Music Box  • Джаз  • 2019

1

In A Sentimental Mood

Duke Ellington

3:22

2

Things ain't what they used to be

Duke Ellington

2:57

3

Creole Love Call

Duke Ellington

3:12

4

Take The Coltrane

Duke Ellington

4:44

5

Stormy Weather

Duke Ellington

3:00

6

Stompy Jones

Duke Ellington

6:41

7

Summertime

Duke Ellington

3:53

8

I Didn't Know About You

Duke Ellington

3:42

9

Sophisticated Lady

Duke Ellington

3:13

10

Caravan

Duke Ellington

2:38

11

Rock City Rock

Duke Ellington

2:30

12

Blues At Sundown

Duke Ellington

2:41

13

Cop-Out

Duke Ellington

2:50

14

Bensonality

Duke Ellington

2:57

15

A Gypsy Without a Song

Duke Ellington

3:00

16

Black Beauty

Duke Ellington

3:00

17

Take It Easy

Duke Ellington

3:10

18

Solitude

Duke Ellington

3:12

19

Paris Blues

Duke Ellington

3:22

20

Dear Old Southland

Duke Ellington

3:40

