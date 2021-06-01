Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Just for Fun

Just for Fun

Ruby Braff

Nagel Heyer Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Out of Nowhere

Ruby Braff

4:52

2

Don't Blame Me

Ruby Braff

4:24

3

I Used to Love You

Ruby Braff

5:04

4

That Old Feeling

Ruby Braff

4:19

5

Mean to Me

Ruby Braff

6:30

6

I'll Do Most Anything for You

Ruby Braff

4:10

7

It All Depends on You

Ruby Braff

4:02

8

St. Louis Blues

Ruby Braff

3:58

9

I've Got the World on a String

Ruby Braff

4:27

10

Coquette

Ruby Braff

4:29

11

Sentimental Journey

Ruby Braff

8:05

12

Oh, No

Ruby Braff

4:52

13

Love Is Just Around the Corner

Ruby Braff

5:59

14

Squeeze Me

Ruby Braff

4:17

15

Struttin' with Some Barbecue

Ruby Braff

4:12

16

St. James Infirmary

Ruby Braff

4:33

1

Out of Nowhere

Ruby Braff

4:52

2

Don't Blame Me

Ruby Braff

4:24

3

I Used to Love You

Ruby Braff

5:04

4

That Old Feeling

Ruby Braff

4:19

5

Mean to Me

Ruby Braff

6:30

6

I'll Do Most Anything for You

Ruby Braff

4:10

7

It All Depends on You

Ruby Braff

4:02

8

St. Louis Blues

Ruby Braff

3:58

9

I've Got the World on a String

Ruby Braff

4:27

10

Coquette

Ruby Braff

4:29

11

Sentimental Journey

Ruby Braff

8:05

12

Oh, No

Ruby Braff

4:52

13

Love Is Just Around the Corner

Ruby Braff

5:59

14

Squeeze Me

Ruby Braff

4:17

15

Struttin' with Some Barbecue

Ruby Braff

4:12

16

St. James Infirmary

Ruby Braff

4:33

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Complete Bethlehem Recordings

Complete Bethlehem Recordings

Постер альбома Braff!

Braff!

Постер альбома The Remasters

The Remasters

Постер альбома Ruby Braff on Hit Single Records

Ruby Braff on Hit Single Records

Постер альбома Braff!! (EP)

Braff!! (EP)

Постер альбома Salon

Salon