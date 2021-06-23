Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома Death Sentence

Death Sentence

xCELESTIALx

Artistfy Music  • Панк-рок  • 2021

1

Death Sentence, Pt. 1

 🅴

xCELESTIALxPayday Beatdown164 BDCHeadsplittaSlaughter SurgeryPutrefying CarnageHanger AbortionxAssidBirth Struggle DeathDaniel Gun

4:57

2

Death Sentence, Pt. 2

 🅴

xCELESTIALxChokeslamCold Blooded MurderIndigestion6WeaponsClench Your FistSplattered VomitYokaiVoracious

4:07

3

Death Sentence, Pt. 3

 🅴

xCELESTIALxTruncatedOut Of SwampBrawl Between EnemiesFight ClubChoke PearOrcusNo Face No CaseBlastocystia

3:15

