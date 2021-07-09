Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома In the Stillness (Songs from a Quiet Place)

In the Stillness (Songs from a Quiet Place)

(The Autumn)

(the autumn)  • Разная  • 2021

1

Battle Belongs

(The Autumn)

5:21

2

Way Maker

(The Autumn)Briana Wyzinski

7:57

3

King of My Heart

(The Autumn)

5:58

4

In the Stillness

(The Autumn)

5:38

5

I Love You Lord

(The Autumn)

2:21

6

Whole Heart (Hold Me Now)

(The Autumn)

6:31

7

Fall Afresh

(The Autumn)

5:58

8

Run to the Father

(The Autumn)

6:09

9

Sons and Daughters

(The Autumn)

4:28

10

There Is a King

(The Autumn)

4:57

11

Yes and Amen

(The Autumn)

5:02

12

Yes and Amen (Reprise)

(The Autumn)

2:56

13

The Blessing

(The Autumn)

7:21

14

Hark! the Herald Angels Sing

(The Autumn)

4:13

15

Silent Night (Live)

(The Autumn)

3:18

