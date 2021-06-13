A Song of Praise Music Festival International: The Legacy Continues

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
You Are Lord of All
Jed Madela
2
You Stood By Me
Ken San Jose
3
I Am Grateful
Mark Oblea
4
God Will Win Our Fight
Thor Dulay
5
God Has His Purpose
Jay, R
6
Wag Kang Bibitaw
Yeng Constantino
7
God Is with Us
Klarisse De Guzman
8
Ikaw
Erik Santos
9
You'll See Miracles
KZ Tandingan
10
Hallelujah to the One
Jaya
11
You're All I Need
Zephanie
12
Reasons to Believe
Cold Summer
OPM Love Songs
Super Idol
Umiiyak Ang Puso
Won't Let Go
Passport
Показать ещё