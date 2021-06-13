Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Song of Praise Music Festival International: The Legacy Continues

A Song of Praise Music Festival International: The Legacy Continues

Various Artists

Cornerstone Productions  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

You Are Lord of All

Jed Madela

4:32

2

You Stood By Me

Ken San Jose

3:43

3

I Am Grateful

Mark Oblea

4:07

4

God Will Win Our Fight

Thor Dulay

4:08

5

God Has His Purpose

Jay, R

4:10

6

Wag Kang Bibitaw

Yeng Constantino

4:40

7

God Is with Us

Klarisse De Guzman

4:38

8

Ikaw

Erik Santos

5:18

9

You'll See Miracles

KZ Tandingan

4:40

10

Hallelujah to the One

Jaya

4:16

11

You're All I Need

Zephanie

3:54

12

Reasons to Believe

Mark Oblea

3:56

