Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Shades of Blues

Shades of Blues

Clark Terry

Baseline Jazz  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Hip That Blues

Clark Terry

4:32

2

Sluggo

Clark Terry

7:23

3

Salty Mama

Clark Terry

3:26

4

The View from Glencove

Clark Terry

2:01

5

Whispering the Blues

Clark Terry

4:11

6

Cool Vibes

Clark Terry

6:47

7

Greazy Blues

Clark Terry

7:24

8

Funky Butt

Clark Terry

4:44

9

Parker's Mood

Clark Terry

3:36

10

Hooties Blues

Clark Terry

2:50

11

St. Louis Blues

Clark Terry

7:36

1

Hip That Blues

Clark Terry

4:32

2

Sluggo

Clark Terry

7:23

3

Salty Mama

Clark Terry

3:26

4

The View from Glencove

Clark Terry

2:01

5

Whispering the Blues

Clark Terry

4:11

6

Cool Vibes

Clark Terry

6:47

7

Greazy Blues

Clark Terry

7:24

8

Funky Butt

Clark Terry

4:44

9

Parker's Mood

Clark Terry

3:36

10

Hooties Blues

Clark Terry

2:50

11

St. Louis Blues

Clark Terry

7:36

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома More, Theme From Mondo Cane

More, Theme From Mondo Cane

Постер альбома Plays the Jazz Version of All American

Plays the Jazz Version of All American

Постер альбома In Orbit

In Orbit

Постер альбома Back In Bean's Bag

Back In Bean's Bag

Постер альбома Duke With A Difference

Duke With A Difference

Постер альбома Out On A Limb

Out On A Limb

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Impulse Story

The Impulse Story

Постер альбома Soprano Sax

Soprano Sax

Постер альбома Paris Blues

Paris Blues

Постер альбома Let The Sunshine In

Let The Sunshine In

Постер альбома Chi Congo

Chi Congo

Постер альбома Cross My Palm With Silver

Cross My Palm With Silver