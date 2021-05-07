Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Beast of Burden

Beast of Burden

Heaven is Shining

Rosenklang  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Beast of Burden

Heaven is Shining

3:51

2

Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy

Heaven is Shining

2:26

3

Cool Yule

Heaven is Shining

2:30

4

Do You Wanna Dance?

Heaven is Shining

3:05

5

Friends

Heaven is Shining

2:57

6

From a Distance

Heaven is Shining

4:36

7

From a Distance (Christmas Version)

Heaven is Shining

5:09

8

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Heaven is Shining

3:54

9

He's Sure the Boy I Love

Heaven is Shining

3:09

10

I Put a Spell on You

Heaven is Shining

2:04

11

I Think It's Going to Rain Today

Heaven is Shining

3:31

12

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Heaven is Shining

3:19

13

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Heaven is Shining

3:23

14

I've Still Got My Health

Heaven is Shining

1:31

15

In My Life

Heaven is Shining

3:13

16

In the Mood

Heaven is Shining

2:43

17

In These Shoes

Heaven is Shining

3:39

18

Mambo Italiano

Heaven is Shining

2:50

19

Mele Kalikimaka

Heaven is Shining

2:35

20

Merry Christmas

Heaven is Shining

3:11

21

Miss Otis Regrets

Heaven is Shining

2:39

22

Mr. Sandman

Heaven is Shining

2:25

23

My One True Friend

Heaven is Shining

3:49

24

On a Slow Boat to China

Heaven is Shining

2:31

25

One Fine Day

Heaven is Shining

2:56

26

One for My Baby (And One More for the Road) [Live]

Heaven is Shining

3:37

27

Otto Titsling

Heaven is Shining

3:12

28

Pretty Legs (And Great Big Knockers)

Heaven is Shining

2:02

29

Stay with Me

Heaven is Shining

5:03

30

Tell Him

Heaven is Shining

3:02

31

That's How Love Moves

Heaven is Shining

3:52

32

The Glory of Love

Heaven is Shining

3:17

33

The Rose

Heaven is Shining

3:30

34

Too Many Fish in the Sea

Heaven is Shining

3:11

35

Under the Boardwalk

Heaven is Shining

3:50

36

Waterfalls

Heaven is Shining

4:15

37

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?

Heaven is Shining

4:01

38

White Christmas

Heaven is Shining

3:14

39

Wind Beneath My Wings

Heaven is Shining

4:52

40

Winter Wonderland / Let It Snow!

Heaven is Shining

2:45

41

You Can't Hurry Love

Heaven is Shining

3:14

42

You Don't Own Me

Heaven is Shining

2:33

