Альбом
Watching the Sunset: Chillout Your Mind

Chill N Chill

Chill 'N Chill Records  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Blue Sky (Original Mix)

James Butler

2:58

2

Love Chills (Original Mix)

Peter Pearson

5:58

3

Heroes

The Soul Crusaders

5:45

4

Watching Clouds (Original Mix)

Mission Brown

6:02

5

One (Downbeat Mix)

Simon Le Grec

6:41

6

Ocean Seagulls (Original Mix)

Marga Sol

4:36

7

Holy Moly – That's a Groove

Living Room

3:07

8

Welcome to the Infinite Sense

Patiotic

2:21

9

Juego Facil

Leo de la RosaManeela

5:16

10

Moon over Paradise

Chris Le BlancAlison Degbe

3:22

11

Daydreamer (Original Mix)

Ian Otta

5:52

12

Time and Space

Frank Neo

4:32

13

Sunset People (Original Mix)

Steen ThottrupAnnette Berg

4:39

14

You Destroy My Body (Original Mix)

Project Blue Sun

5:00

