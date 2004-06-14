Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома Songs of the Heart

Songs of the Heart

Marc Bourdeau, Simone Lyne Comtois

PianoPlus  •  2004

1

Des Knaben Wunderhorn: XI. Lob des hohen Verstands

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:45

2

Des Knaben Wunderhorn: VIII. Rheinlegendchen

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

3:12

3

Des Knaben Wunderhorn: IV. Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht?

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:05

4

Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit: VII. Ich ging mit Lust

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

4:24

5

Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit: XII. Scheiden und Meiden

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:23

6

Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: I. el Paño Moruno

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:18

7

Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: II. Seguidilla Murciana

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:22

8

Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: III. Asturiana

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:26

9

Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: IV. Jota

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:48

10

Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: V. Nana

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:32

11

Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: VI. Canción

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:08

12

Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: VII. Polo

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:38

13

Deux mélodies hébraïques, M. A 22: I. Kaddish

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

4:43

14

Chants de France, série 2: I. Lorsque j'étais tant amoureuse

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:47

15

Chants de France, série 2: IV. Quand la Marie s'en va-t-à l'iau

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:42

16

Chants de France, série 1: I. Auprès de ma blonde

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:56

17

Chants de France, série 1: VI. D'où venez-vous fillette?

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:58

18

Chants de France, série 1: III. Au pré de la rose

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:26

19

Chants de France, série 2: II. L'autre jour en voulant danser

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:24

20

Chanson écossaise, M. A 12

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:33

21

Chants populaires, M. A. 17: III. Chanson italienne

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

1:22

22

Chants populaires, M. A 17: I. Chanson espagnole

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:29

23

Chants populaires, M. A 17: II. Chanson française

Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau

2:09

