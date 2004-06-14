Songs of the Heart

Слушатели
Marc Bourdeau, Simone Lyne Comtois
1
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: XI. Lob des hohen Verstands
Simone Lyne ComtoisMarc Bourdeau
2
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: VIII. Rheinlegendchen
3
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: IV. Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht?
4
Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit: VII. Ich ging mit Lust
5
Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit: XII. Scheiden und Meiden
6
Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: I. el Paño Moruno
7
Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: II. Seguidilla Murciana
8
Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: III. Asturiana
9
Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: IV. Jota
10
Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: V. Nana
11
Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: VI. Canción
12
Siete Canciones Populares Españolas: VII. Polo
13
Deux mélodies hébraïques, M. A 22: I. Kaddish
14
Chants de France, série 2: I. Lorsque j'étais tant amoureuse
15
Chants de France, série 2: IV. Quand la Marie s'en va-t-à l'iau
16
Chants de France, série 1: I. Auprès de ma blonde
17
Chants de France, série 1: VI. D'où venez-vous fillette?
18
Chants de France, série 1: III. Au pré de la rose
19
Chants de France, série 2: II. L'autre jour en voulant danser
20
Chanson écossaise, M. A 12
21
Chants populaires, M. A. 17: III. Chanson italienne
22
Chants populaires, M. A 17: I. Chanson espagnole
23
Chants populaires, M. A 17: II. Chanson française
