Disco Yeah!, Vol. 46

Various Artists
1
I Get High
Jayl Funk
2
Feel Right, All Night (Original Mix)
Alexny
3
Make It Hot (Original Mix)
Pedro Duarte
4
The Rhythms Are Right (Soul Nomad Remix)
Soul Nomad
5
Can You Feel the Groove (Original Mix)
The Groove Orchestra
6
I Think You Know... (2021 Rework)
Faze-B
7
Like to Touch (Original Mix)
J.B. Boogie
8
Goodbye (Extended Mix)
Kye Murray
9
Begging 4 You (Original Mix)
Chm
10
Feel the Face (Anton Ishutin Remix)
Alex GraftonAnthony Laim
11
Turn Me On (Blandy Remix)
Blandy
12
Got to Be Real (James Rod Remix)
KookyDamoonJoanne Steele
13
Give Me Love (Andy Bach Remix)
Jayl FunkQuincy JointzGeorges Perin
14
Turn the Volume on Baby! (Original Mix)
Samuel PomataFRAN PEREZ
15
My Darling Tonight (Original Mix)
Sharpo
16
Take a Chance (2021 Rework)
Tony Soprano
17
Why Not (2021 Rework)
Boogie Boots
18
Return to Forever (Original Mix)
Corrado Alunni
19
It's About the Music (Disco Ball'z Remix)
Tony Madrid
20
You Can Call Me Anytime (Original Mix)
Dwayne W. Tyree
