Сингл
Постер альбома Diaz Tech — Red Light

Diaz Tech — Red Light

Diaz Tech

Oberwave  • Бег  • 2021

1

Red Light (Original Mix)

Diaz Tech

6:58

2

Rhetoricizing (Original Mix)

Diaz Tech

7:18

3

Element 6 (Original Mix)

Diaz Tech

6:12

4

Red Light (Aura Nox Remix)

Diaz Tech

5:58

5

Rhetoricizing (Disco Mortale Rave Mix)

Diaz Tech

7:21

6

Rhetoricizing (Badwolf Remix)

Diaz Tech

7:01

7

Element 6 (Pvlomo Remix)

Diaz Tech

5:11

8

Element 6 (Enjanzea2 Remix)

Diaz Tech

7:12

