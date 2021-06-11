Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома My Choice

My Choice

Fumio Yasuda

Winter & Winter  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Kakyoku

Fumio Yasuda

1:42

2

Death Sentiment IV

Bernd RufEuropean Art Orchestra

5:41

3

Song of Lydia

Ulrich Schlumberger

2:23

4

Rain Landscape

Fumio Yasuda

4:51

5

O Don Fatale (Don Carlo)

Fumio Yasuda

4:59

6

Accordion Concerto: Last Choral

Teodoro AnzellottiBernd RufKammerorchester Basel

10:50

7

Gig

Fumio Yasuda

3:36

8

A Song for Lucrezia

Kammerorchester BaselBernd Ruf

3:29

9

Vexations

Fumio Yasuda

4:15

10

Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush

Theo Bleckmann

2:39

11

Las Vegas Rhapsody - Epilogue

Fumio Yasuda

3:46

12

Waltz for Monique

Fumio Yasuda

3:30

13

Elegy in E Minor

Fumio Yasuda

4:26

14

Eternal Love

Fumio YasudaAarón ZapicoForma Antiqva

6:47

