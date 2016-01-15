Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rubble Kings: The Album

Rubble Kings: The Album

Various Artists

Mass Appeal Entertainment  • Хип-хоп  • 2016

1

War

Little Shalimar

1:12

2

Savage Habits

 🅴

Bun BKiller MikeCuz Lightyear

3:48

3

Warrior Thing

eXquire

3:30

4

Bouncy 3

Little Shalimar

4:33

5

The Revolution Might Be Televised

Little Shalimar

2:45

6

Delaney Card

Ka

3:27

7

Edge of the Edge (Instrumental)

Little Shalimar

2:54

8

Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)

 🅴

Run The Jewels

3:43

9

Partytime (Jitter Buggin)

Little Shalimar

2:23

10

Comes with the Territory

Little Shalimar

1:16

11

Same Damn Thang

 🅴

Ghostface KillahBoldy JameseXquire

4:34

12

The Piano District (Gentrification Boogie)

Little Shalimar

2:49

13

Phoenix

RoxinyBabatunde Adebimpe

4:46

