Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Dada by Doron Braunshtein

Dada by Doron Braunshtein

Doron Braunshtein

2021 Hit Records BY PIL LTD  • Панк-рок  • 2021

1

People Without Feelings

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:28

2

People Without Feeling (Instrumental)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:28

3

People Without Feelings (A Cappella)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:28

4

People Without Feelings (A Cappella , Dada Version)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:26

5

Shalom / Fantastic

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:05

6

Shalom/Fantastic-Instrumental

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:05

7

Shalom/Fantastic-A Cappella

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:03

8

Words Are the Essence of Freedom of Speech

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:39

9

I Love Constantine Petrou Kavafis

Doron Braunshtein

0:31

10

Vive La Liberte

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:17

11

Kim Jong-Un: A Hipster with a Lovely Haircut

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:48

12

Kim Jong-Un and the Lgbtq People

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:18

13

Donald Trump and the Lgbt People

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:17

14

The Essence of Modern Art

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:47

15

Peggy Guggenheim,My Greatest Inspiration

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:55

16

Larry David Is a Jewish God

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

1:12

17

Trump vs. Putin

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:55

18

Who Are You

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

1:09

19

Vive La Liberte! (Comedy Version

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

1:02

20

Kim Jong-Un and the Lgbtq People (Dada Version)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:57

21

Donald Trump and the Lgbt (Dada Version)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

1:04

1

People Without Feelings

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:28

2

People Without Feeling (Instrumental)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:28

3

People Without Feelings (A Cappella)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:28

4

People Without Feelings (A Cappella , Dada Version)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:26

5

Shalom / Fantastic

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:05

6

Shalom/Fantastic-Instrumental

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:05

7

Shalom/Fantastic-A Cappella

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

3:03

8

Words Are the Essence of Freedom of Speech

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:39

9

I Love Constantine Petrou Kavafis

Doron Braunshtein

0:31

10

Vive La Liberte

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:17

11

Kim Jong-Un: A Hipster with a Lovely Haircut

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:48

12

Kim Jong-Un and the Lgbtq People

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:18

13

Donald Trump and the Lgbt People

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:17

14

The Essence of Modern Art

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:47

15

Peggy Guggenheim,My Greatest Inspiration

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:55

16

Larry David Is a Jewish God

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

1:12

17

Trump vs. Putin

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:55

18

Who Are You

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

1:09

19

Vive La Liberte! (Comedy Version

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

1:02

20

Kim Jong-Un and the Lgbtq People (Dada Version)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

0:57

21

Donald Trump and the Lgbt (Dada Version)

 🅴

Doron Braunshtein

1:04

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Josh Years

The Josh Years

Постер альбома The Meaning of Abstract

The Meaning of Abstract

Постер альбома Sophie's Two Dads

Sophie's Two Dads

Постер альбома Mein Kampf

Mein Kampf