Альбом
Постер альбома Bone Structure

Bone Structure

Ron Pope

Brooklyn Basement Records  • Фолк  • 2020

1

Flesh of My Flesh

Ron Pope

1:39

2

Habits

Ron Pope

2:49

3

Practice What I Preach

Ron Pope

3:03

4

San Miguel

Ron Pope

2:53

5

She's Good

Ron Pope

3:04

6

Bone Structure

Ron Pope

4:15

7

Wait and See

Ron Pope

3:31

8

Wait and See (Reprise)

Ron Pope

1:24

9

Ducky Groove

Ron Pope

2:40

10

Dodge Aries Wagon

Ron Pope

3:17

11

My Wildest Dreams

Ron Pope

3:11

12

Take the Edge Off

Ron Pope

3:40

13

Stuck on the Moon

Ron Pope

3:35

14

Back Together Again

Ron Pope

3:32

15

Legacy of Sadness

Ron Pope

5:55

